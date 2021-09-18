9 killed, 52 others wounded in weekend shootings citywide

Nine people were killed and 52 others — including a 3-year-old — were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend.

At 61 total shot, the weekend was nearly as violent as last weekend, when 64 people were shot, nine of them fatally.

The 3-year-old was shot, possibly by accident, Saturday morning in a South Side home.

The child was shot in his back around about 10:45 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Escanaba Avenue, police said. The boy was hospitalized in good condition.

Detectives, who are still conducting interviews, believe the shooting may have been accidental, police spokeswoman Karie James said Monday morning. She was unable to provide additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Five killed in four-hour span Saturday morning

A majority of the weekend murders happened in a four-hour period early Saturday, when five people were killed.

Two of the five were killed in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side. were struck by someone in a passing red vehicle about 12:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, police said.

Charles Jackson Jr., 34, was struck once in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The other man, 29, was shot in the eye and hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Man found dead on Far South Side

Less than an hour later, officers found Marwin Sanders-Price, 31, on the ground unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks about 12:50 a.m. in the 200 block of East 121st Place, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.

Man killed during East Garfield Park argument

A man was fatally shot during an argument in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 21-year-old was arguing with a woman about 2:40 a.m. when a man approached and opened fire in the 3100 block of West Arthington Street, striking him in the chest, arm and hip, police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he later died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

Near North murder

A man was fatally shot in a drive-by early Saturday on the Near North Side. The 33-year-old was standing next to his vehicle about 3:50 a.m. in the 800 block of North Orleans Street when someone inside a blue SUV opened fire, police said. He was struck once in the chest, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said. He was identified as Royal Shorts by the medical examiner’s office.

Tow truck driver killed in Englewood

A tow truck driver attempting to provide service Sunday morning was fatally shot in Englewood on the South Side, police said. The 27-year-old, who hasn’t been identified yet, was attempting to provide service about 3:50 a.m. in the first block of West 57th Street when someone approached and opened fire, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Double homicide in West Pullman

Two men were fatally shot Sunday in West Pullman on the Far South Side, police said. About 1:25 p.m., they were in the 11800 block of South Emerald Avenue, when two people walked up to them and fired shots, police said. Chahine Younger, 28, was struck in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said. Deangelo Lamont, 33, was struck in the head, chest and rear and also died at a hospital.

Motorist killed in Chatham

A man was fatally shot while driving Sunday night in Chatham on the South Side. A man in his 30s was driving southbound about 11:35 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Vincennes Avenue when he was shot in the head by someone in a red van, police said. He crashed into a pole, injuring three women inside the car, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Mass shooting on West Side

Five people were shot and seriously wounded Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood. Three men and two women were sitting on a porch about 3:05 a.m. in the 900 block of North Massasoit Avenue when a white SUV stopped and two males opened fire, police said. The victims, between 18 and 47 years old, were listed in serious condition.

15-year-old girl shot in West Englewood

A 15-year-old girl was one of two people shot Saturday night in West Englewood on the South Side. The teen and a 20-year-old woman were standing outside with a group of people about 11:20 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Paulina Street when someone opened fire in the distance, police said. The were both hospitalized in good condition.

Double shooting in Belmont Cragin

Two men were shot and wounded early Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. Two 20-year-olds were outside on a porch about 12:35 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Melvina Avenue when they were shot at, police said. They were taken to a hospital in good condition.

Advertisement

At least 42 others were wounded in citywide shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.