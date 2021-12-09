9 parked car windows smashed in Lincoln Park: Police

Nine car windows were smashed in Lincoln Park late Wednesday, the Chicago Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to a call of criminal damage in the 2400 block of North Stockton Drive around 11:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, police say they found that nine parked cars on the east side of Stockton Drive had the front passenger windows shattered.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Police could not contact any of the vehicle owners, so it is unknown if anything was taken from inside.

Advertisement

No one is in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating.