9 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago so far this weekend

Two people were killed and seven others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A man was shot to death Friday in West Lawn on the South Side, according to police.

The 26-year-old was shot in the head and chest about 8:55 p.m. by two males who approached him and opened fire as he stood outside a home in the 6500 block of South Kenneth Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

A woman was also shot and killed Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The woman, whose age is not known, was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to her head about 9:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East 118th Place, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there are currently no witnesses to the shooting and could not immediately provide any further details.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t identified the woman.

In nonfatal shootings, a 24-year-old woman was shot during a fight early Saturday in South Chicago.

She was inside an apartment with a group of people about 2:10 a.m. in the 9000 block of South Escabana Avenue when a fight broke out and her friend fired shots into the air to break it up, police said.

He fired two shots into the air and one of the bullets struck her in the arm, police said. She was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition.

A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Morgan Park on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. in the 10800 block of South Racine Avenue, police said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the pelvis, back, leg and hand, police said. A friend brought him to Trinity Hospital but he was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No further details are known, as the man did not cooperate with officers.

Friday evening, a teenage boy was grazed in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy, 15, was walking about 7:30 p.m. when someone in a passing black Lincoln sedan fired shots at him in the 3400 block of West Flanklin Boulevard, police said. He was grazed in the arm and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was treated and released.

In the weekend’s first reported shooting, a man was critically wounded Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was shot about 6:05 p.m. when a group of males in a silver vehicle opened fire at people standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said. The man, who was sitting in a parked vehicle, was struck on the right side of his body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At least three other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, 24 people were shot, 6 fatally in Chicago.