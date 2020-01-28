9 shot, 2 fatally Monday across Chicago

Nine people were shot, two of them fatally, Monday in Chicago including a 47-year-old man who was found fatally shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 8:20 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, where they found him in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle, Chicago police said.

He had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.

A 15-year-old boy found dead in West Chesterfield on the South Side appears to have shot himself, police say.

He was found unresponsive about 7:50 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his face in an alley in the 9400 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A law enforcement source said the gunshot wound appears to be self-inflicted.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed his death.

Police, who initially said they were conducting a homicide investigation, said Monday morning they are conducting a death investigation.

In non-fatal shootings, three people were wounded in a shooting in Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were shot about 8:12 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said.

A 38-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. Two other people, a 16-year-old-boy and 22-year-old man, took themselves to Rush Hospital and later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

The teen was hit in the leg and is in good condition, police said. The 22-year-old was shot in the pelvic region and is in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

A few blocks away, a 39-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 8:12 p.m. he was in the 3000 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said.

The man was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

An infant was shot in Uptown on the North Side.

The baby was shot in the head about 7:38 p.m. in the 800 block of West Leland Avenue, police said.

A male walked into Weiss Hospital with the child who was later was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said. The baby is in “serious but stable” condition, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

A crime scene wasn’t found at Leland and Clarendon, but police are working to “sort through the initial reports” about the incident, Guglielmi said.

Area North detectives are investigating the male’s initial report that he was being shot at on the street, police said.

A 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

He was on the street about 6:56 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Francisco Avenue when someone approached him and shot at him, police said.

The man was grazed in the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area Central detectives investigate.

A 68-year-old man was wounded when he was shot in his vehicle in Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was in his vehicle about 2:05 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when a light-colored vehicle with two people inside drove up, police said. The driver of the vehicle fired shots, striking the man in the shoulder and sped off northbound on Pulaski.

The man drove to the 300 block of South Pulaski, where officers were summoned, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

Monday’s shootings come after a weekend where two people were killed and 14 others were wounded.