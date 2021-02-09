9 shot, 3 fatally, Monday across Chicago

Nine people were shot, three of them fatally, Monday in Chicago including a man who was killed and another wounded in a shooting on the South Side.

They were standing in the hallway of a building about 9:28 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue, when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said. A 19-year-old was struck in the neck and chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead an hour later. The other man, 38, was shot in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Three men were shot, one fatally, in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The men, all 19 years old, were sitting in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when someone unleashed gunfire, police said. Two men were shot in the head while the third was struck in the leg. They took themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center where one of the men who was shot in the head was pronounced dead. The other man with a gunshot wound to the head was in critical condition, police said. The third man was in fair condition.

A man who was fatally shot in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The 22-year-old was found outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Dante Avenue, with gunshot wounds to his face and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In non-fatal shootings, a 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Brainerd on the South Side. He was driving about 2:50 p.m. in the 9000 block of South May Street when someone shot at him, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest and crashed into a parked vehicle on the same block. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Two men were wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park. They were walking east about 5:25 a.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street, when someone inside a white Chevy Cruze approached them and fired shots. One man, 47, was shot in the buttocks and genitals and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The other, 35, was struck on a finger and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Twenty-six people were shot, four of them fatally, last weekend citywide.