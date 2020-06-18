9-year-old among 6 shot Wednesday in Chicago

article

Six people were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

Four of those people, including a 9-year-old girl, were injured in a shootout in Gresham on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 8:35 p.m. after a disagreement in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 76th Street and Loomis Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One male fired shots into a group, and another male returned fire.

Four people were struck, including a 9-year-old girl who was shot in the leg, police said. She was hospitalized in good condition.

Two 19-year-old men were shot in their thighs, while a third man, 31, was struck in the upper lip, police said. They were also hospitalized in good condition.

In the day’s latest reported shooting, a person was wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The male was driving about 10:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the ankle, police said. He drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Advertisement

The day’s first reported shooting wounded a 37-year-old woman in Austin on the West Side.

Three gunmen unleashed at least 17 rounds from an orange-colored Mazda as it passed the woman about 11:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Adams Street, police said.

The woman was shot once in her leg, police said. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.