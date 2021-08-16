9-year-old boy reported missing from Washington Heights

article

A 9-year-old boy has been reported missing from Washington Heights on the South Side.

John Brown was last seen Sunday near 102nd Street and Aberdeen Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Brown is 5 feet tall, 85 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a light complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, orange shorts and red slides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8274.