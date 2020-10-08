911 calls released in shooting of off-duty CPD officer during Brighton Park robbery attempt

An off-duty officer’s frantic calls for help after he was shot in a botched armed robbery in Brighton Park can be heard in 911 calls released Thursday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The officer was about to get into his car about 3:20 a.m. June 9 in the 3900 block of South Artesian Avenue when two males approached the vehicle and one of them pulled out a gun, Chicago police said.

The officer pulled out his own gun and shots were exchanged. The officer was struck below the knee and the gunman was shot multiple times in the legs.

In the 911 calls, the officer can be heard exclaiming:“I need help. I’m at 39th and Artesian. Someone just tried to commit an armed robbery. I’m a PO.”

The officer shouts, “I’m shot in the right leg!” He tells the operator, “I think I hit one of them,” when she asks if the offenders are still at the scene. “They tried to rob me.”

The officer then tells the operator where he last saw the suspects, and sirens are heard in the background. “I’m right here!” the officer shouts at someone. “I’m shot in the leg.”

The alleged gunman, Chrishawn Tomas, 18, was later arrested and charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm.

In a statement, COPA said its “investigation into the officer’s use of force is ongoing.”