911 operator describes the chaos after Highland Park parade shooting

They are often unsung heroes in the background during tragedy.

However, they’re also a crucial voice of calm in getting first responders to the scene of a crime.

FOX 32 Chicago spoke with a 911 operator who was on the line as chaos unfolded in Highland Park earlier this week.

In the first hour following Monday’s mass shooting, 911 operators took more than 400 calls.

On an average Fourth of July during that same time frame, the 911 Center would normally receive about 60 calls.

Throughout Monday, hundreds of calls rose to thousands. The calls ranged from fearful paradegoers who were sheltering in place to family members who were separated from their loved ones.

And as the day went on, calls came in regarding tips about the suspected gunman, Robert Crimo III.

One 911 operator who was off on Monday but rushed in to help described what it was like.

"I walked into the room, it was chaotic. Found a place to sit, grabbed the phones and just immediately started answering phones for Highland Park — and it was still a very active situation. People still in the buildings. People looking for family members. People that didn't know family members were injured or deceased at the time. And it was a lot of calls very quickly," said Tom Perfect, Village of Glenview telecommunicator.

"I’ll tell you it’s the worst day I’ve ever worked in my career, and I hope that none of us ever have to work that again." he added.

Right after the mass shooting, there were about ten 911 operators. But like Tom Perfect, many others came in to help. There were about 20 to 25 operators by the end of the day.