Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo's history before he obtained FOID card

Questions are swirling about how the Highland Park suspect had access to the gun used in the parade shooting.

When Robert Crimo III got a gun permit, he was too young to do it alone. But his father sponsored him for one.

We know that Crimo had contact with Highland Park police, but it never led to a criminal investigation.

The first time was in April 2019. Police say Crimo attempted suicide and Highland Park officers went to his home, but the matter was handled by mental health professionals.

Five months later, a family member called police after Crimo allegedly threatened to "kill everyone."

Police removed 16 knives, a sword and a dagger from the home. The father later said the weapons were his.

Illinois State Police were notified, but no one including members of Crimo's family were willing to move ahead with a complaint.

Three months later, 19-year-old Crimo applied for a FOID card and was sponsored by his father because he was underage, passing four background checks.

A gun laws expert gave FOX 32 Chicago his take on this case.

"There is no real legislation on, to my recollection, on holding parents accountable. As you can see in the Michigan shooting, those parents are still undergoing the pendency of that criminal case for what their son did. There needs to be some level of accountability, but what that would be a legislative issue that needs to be taken up in the legislature because that is too soon," said firearms instructor Mike Brown.