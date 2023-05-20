98-year-old man who still works 7 days a week to be honored on Saturday

A man believed to be the country’s oldest full time employee is being honored in Chicago on Saturday.

Joe Grier turned 98 on May 9th and is still working seven days a week at Victory, one of The Planter Companies in the North Austin neighborhood. He’s often asked why he continues to work daily.

"It makes me feel good. I'm able to associate myself with things that I've associated myself with for so long. It's a habit," Grier said.

Grier is a craftsman, making molds for trophies and awards. Working in the shiny industry that helps recognize achievements must’ve rubbed off on him, but his boss said it’s the other way around.

On Saturday, Grier is being honored at New Life Holiness Church.

"He's a mentor for everybody that works here. He’s just somebody who has been here for so long, who teaches us everything, who has taught us everything," said Eric Priceman, owner and boss of The Planter Companies.