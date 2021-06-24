Aurora opens first state-run drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site

A new drive-thru site in Aurora is making it easier for motorists to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

The City of Aurora announced on Thursday the opening of the first state-run drive-thru vaccination site. The site is a collaboration between the city and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

"To control this pandemic, we need as many people as possible to get vaccinated," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "The vaccine is free, safe, and effective. It is your best protection against hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. Your being vaccinated will also help protect those who are too young to be vaccinated and people who do not build a strong immune response to the vaccine due to underlying health conditions, like cancer."

Vaccines will be offered at 2450 North Farnsworth Avenue, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and appointments are not required.

In addition to the vaccination drive-through, the site will also have one lane for testing, the city said in a statement.

All eligible Illinois residents can receive a vaccine without exiting their vehicle. People who get a vaccine from the drive-thru will have to wait 15 minutes afterward in a designated parking station monitored by health care professionals.

The type of vaccine offered at the new drive-thru will vary each day. Those requiring a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can either return to the location on the instructed day or visit another state-run site or medical service provider.