Aaliyah Newell murder: Vigil to be held for Chicago woman found dead in her home

A vigil will be held Friday night for a Chicago woman who was found dead inside her South Side home.

Police found the body of 47-year-old Aaliyah Newell Wednesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. She was found restrained and face down on the floor, with the front door unlocked, after a well-being check.

Newell’s car was also found parked a block behind her home, which friends said was unusual.

Police are now checking home surveillance videos to try and determine who is responsible for her murder.

Newell’s sorority sisters are heartbroken by her death. She worked in human resources, taught online classes and didn’t appear to be in any trouble. Her loved ones remember her as vivacious, loyal, and someone who always enjoyed having fun.

Newell was an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, and was last seen this past weekend participating in sorority festivities downtown and in Hyde Park.

Close friends say that on Sunday, Newell met them for drinks and told them she had a date later in the evening. That was the last time she was seen alive.

Various items were also removed from her house where she lived alone.

Newell also had a stroke last year and had been working hard to recover.

No suspects are currently in custody.