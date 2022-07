A vehicle was on fire on Interstate 290 Saturday morning.

At about 9:07 a.m., Illinois State police District Chicago troopers responded to a vehicle fire on I-290 at Austin Boulevard.

Lanes one and two were shot down due to the fire.

The vehicle was abandoned. No injuries were reported, police said.

No further information was made available by police.