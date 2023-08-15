Accidental shooting leaves 8-year-old boy dead in Lawndale

An 8-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting Tuesday morning on Chicago's West Side.

The boy was inside a home with another child when they found a firearm around 4:25 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street in Lawndale.

The gun went off and struck the 8-year-old in the chest, according to CPD. Officers rushed the boy to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office as not yet released his identity.

No one else was injured in the shooting. A gun was recovered from the home.

Area Four detectives are investigating.