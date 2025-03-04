ACLU of Illinois: Hearing on sanctuary cities is about 'much more than immigration policy'

The Brief The ACLU of Illinois is warning about the implications of Chicago Mayor Johnson's upcoming testimony before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. The ACLU says the hearing could be part of a broader effort to give Donald Trump unchecked power. Johnson is set to testify before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in Washington, D.C., on March 5.



The ACLU of Illinois issued a statement ahead of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's testimony before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in Washington, D.C.

In a press release Tuesday, the ACLU claimed that Wednesday's hearing "must be viewed as part of an effort to empower Donald Trump to act without any constitutional checks and balances."

Hearing on "sanctuary cities"

The backstory:

In January, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform requested Mayor Johnson's participation in a public hearing on Capitol Hill through a formal letter.

The letter raised concerns about the impact of sanctuary policies in Chicago, as well as in New York, Boston and Denver, suggesting these policies might not comply with federal law.

The letter also claimed, "Citizens of all four cities have suffered due to sanctuary policies."

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) confirmed all four mayors will testify at the full committee hearing.

What they're saying:

Mayor Johnson, when asked how he planned to handle Wednesday’s hearing, said he would respond to "individuals who don’t share our values."

He highlighted the city's response to the migrant crisis, which stretched local resources as officials worked to house and care for asylum-seeking families.

Johnson acknowledged uncertainty about the hearing's direction but reiterated Chicago’s commitment to its values.

"Our country is under attack from within our country," Johnson said. "There are individuals that are playing on people’s fears and living in this hyperbolic space that, quite frankly, is not healthy, and it’s unfortunate that we have an administration that is as incorrigible as it is, but we’re gonna hold to our values."

"This hearing is about much more than immigration policy," said Colleen K. Connell, Executive Director of the ACLU of Illinois. "The hearing only furthers the belief articulated by Donald Trump and his acolytes in the House that he is the absolute ruler of the entire country, rather than a president confined by constitutional limits. Even after Trump ignored Congress’ role in appropriating federal funds and organization of the government, the Committee is a willing pawn in trying to force state and local governments to violate their own duly passed laws to serve Trump policies."

The other side:

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee shared a video over the weekend previewing the hearing, positioning it as a chance to scrutinize big-city mayors like Johnson over their sanctuary policies.

They have blasted leaders in cities like Chicago and argued that such sanctuary policies are illegal. They have even threatened to cut off federal funding to those cities.

"The pro-illegal alien mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City have implemented reckless, illegal policies that shield criminal aliens from federal immigration enforcement and endanger public safety," said Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Kentucky), in a statement. "Criminal alien predators should not be free to roam our communities. State and local governments that refuse to comply with federal immigration enforcement efforts should not receive a penny of federal funding."

What's next:

The full committee hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, where the mayors will face questions about their cities' sanctuary policies and how they align with federal immigration enforcement expectations.