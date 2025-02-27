Why is Brandon Johnson testifying before Congress?

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson will testify before Congress alongside three other mayors to defend Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city. The House Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer, is scrutinizing sanctuary policies, arguing they undermine public safety and federal law. Johnson maintains that Chicago remains a welcoming city, emphasizing the protections outlined in the city's Welcoming City Ordinance.



Brandon Johnson invited to D.C.

The backstory:

In January, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a formal letter to City Hall, requesting Johnson’s participation in a public hearing on Capitol Hill.

The letter cited concerns about the impact of sanctuary policies in Chicago and three other cities—New York, Boston, and Denver. It claimed such policies fail to comply with federal law and suggested, "Citizens of all four cities have suffered due to sanctuary policies."

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) confirmed all four mayors will testify at the full committee hearing on March 5.

Chair puts sanctuary cities in crosshairs

What they're saying:

Comer issued the following statement, condemning the impact of sanctuary cities on their residents.

"Sanctuary mayors owe the American people an explanation for city policies that jeopardize public safety and violate federal immigration law by releasing dangerous criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets," The statement read. "These reckless policies in Democrat-run cities and states across our nation have led to too many preventable tragedies. They also endanger ICE agents who are forced to take more difficult enforcement actions in jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The policies in Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City prioritize criminal illegal aliens over the American people. This is unacceptable and their leaders must be held accountable. We will press these mayors for answers and examine measures to enforce compliance with federal immigration law."

The other side:

Johnson has voiced opposition to the targeted ICE detention raids levied on Chicago and other sanctuary cities since President Donald Trump took office in January.

"I'm standing with the full force of government today to demonstrate that Chicago is a welcoming city," Johnson said after the first ICE raids. "Regardless of who's in the White House, Chicago is a city that opens its arms to people from around the globe."

Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance

Dig deeper:

The Welcoming City Ordinance stops city agencies and employees from getting involved in civil immigration enforcement or helping federal authorities with such efforts.

The ordinance outlines specific restrictions, including the following:

Agencies and agents cannot stop, arrest or detain individuals based solely on their immigration status or an administrative warrant, such as those found in the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents cannot access detainees or use city facilities for investigative purposes.

City employees are restricted from spending time responding to ICE inquiries about a person’s custody status, release date, or contact information unless it is to determine whether a situation involves solely civil immigration violations.

Agencies are barred from entering agreements under federal law that allow local entities to enforce federal civil immigration law.

The transfer of individuals into ICE custody for the purpose of civil immigration enforcement is prohibited.

City resources cannot be used to assist civil immigration operations, such as setting up traffic perimeters or providing on-site support.

CPD has to follow certain protocols when ICE or other federal agencies ask for help.

Supervisors are responsible for figuring out if the request is about civil immigration enforcement. If it is, they have to decline the request and notify the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

Chicago also has rules in place to limit how city agencies handle information about people’s immigration or citizenship status.

For example, agencies can’t ask for, keep, or share this information unless federal law, a court order, or a warrant says they have to. There are some exceptions, like if someone gives written permission or if the city’s legal team needs it for certain legal matters.

Also, applications and forms for city services can’t ask about someone’s citizenship or immigration status. Departments need to check and update these forms every year to make sure they’re following the rules.

Finally, federal agencies can’t access city databases or data-sharing platforms if they’re trying to enforce civil immigration laws.