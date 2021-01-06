Capitol Police rejected federal help to quell pro-Trump mob
Three days before supporters of President Donald Trump rioted at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the U.S Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower.
US Secret Service says they are ready for ‘all possible contingencies’ on Inauguration Day
Following a violent siege on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump rioters, the U.S. Secret Service says they are prepared for “all possible contingencies” to ensure a safe Inauguration Day for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Video footage shows aftermath of Capitol chaos, damage to Senate wing
The Senate wing of Capitol Hill is in shambles after Wednesday's insurrection.
Disinformation, incitement among catalysts of violent day at the Capitol
Professor William Howell from the University of Chicago gives his take on the many factors that let to deadly rioting yesterday in the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. Mike Quigley talks about his experience during the rioting at the Capitol
Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) details the harrowing experience of being locked down inside the Capitol as swarms of rioters breached the building.
Capitol chaos sows division among Republican Party
Aaron Del Mar, a Trump surrogate, reacts to the mob violence that unfolded yesterday at the Capitol.
Illinois AG Kwame Raoul calls mob violence at the Capitol an 'embarrassment to our country'
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul denounces the actions of rioters at the U.S. Capitol yesterday and talks about how it could change things going forward.
Woman shot in US Capitol dead, several officers injured after pro-Trump protesters charge building
A woman who was shot inside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday has died, D.C. Police has confirmed to FOX 5. This comes after pro-Trump protesters charged the building as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes.