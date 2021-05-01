Active shooter reported at Oneida Casino in suburb of Green Bay

There was an active shooter reported at Oneida Casino in a suburb of Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night.

The casino, which is in Ashwaubenon, tweeted: "There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172. We'll post information as it becomes available."

The casino posted right before 9 p.m. that all casino locations would be closed until further notice.

The casino is near the Green Bay Airport and about three and a half miles from Lambeau Field.

