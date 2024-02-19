Activists in Chicago rally to support Palestine amid Israeli conflict

On Monday, activists in Chicago gathered outside the city's History Museum to support the State of Palestine in the Israeli war.

They called on President Joe Biden to take action against Israel, alleging that he is enabling the occupation by Israel.

Activists also plan to send a letter to the president, urging the end of US support for Israel.

The war, which began on October 7 after a terrorist attack by Hamas, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths. More than 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.