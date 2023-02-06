Activists demand more protections for Chicago postal workers after recent attacks

Activists are calling for change after they said postal workers are being beaten, robbed and killed in Chicago.

People supporting the workers are demanding more neighborhood crime cameras, better security and safety measures and additional police.

Last month, at least four postal workers were robbed at gunpoint in Chicago.

"Postal workers are one of our most valuable resources," Drew Pritz, a resident of Rogers Park, said. "They're federally protected valuable resources and they do not deserve to be assaulted or robbed and they just go about their lives and their jobs helping us all."

The National Association of Letter Carriers is currently working with the Chicago City Council to require outdoor mail collection boxes be moved inside.