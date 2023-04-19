Chicago activists call for national protest during Democratic National Convention

With the Democratic National Convention coming to Chicago next year, some activists are announcing their bid to protest.

Several groups are calling for a national protest in Chicago, hoping other groups from around the country will assemble here as well.

The DNC is set t to happen in 16 months.

Organizers are preparing early to avoid any obstacles that could stand in the way of receiving permits.

In 2012, under then-mayor Rahm Emanuel, protestors faced opposition when demonstrating at the NATO Summit.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This time, they want thousands to gather in Chicago to stand in solidarity for reproductive rights, immigrant rights and more.

They believe their permits will be granted because Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson was an organizer with the Chicago Teachers Union.

"Our new mayor comes out of protest movements, but nonetheless, we need to insist on our right to march not only in some parts of town but to the place where the convention-goers, the national leadership of the Democratic Party, can see us and hear us," said Joe Iosbaker, Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

The coalition wants to rally and march near where the convention will be held.