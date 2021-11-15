Actor Jeremy Renner discusses 'Mayor of Kingstown' and the idea of Hollywood 'fixers'

Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner (‘The Hurt Locker’) is making the jump to the small screen in his new series ‘The Mayor of Kingstown,’ streaming now on Paramount+.

Renner plays a small town ‘fixer’ – the guy you call when you need to get out of a tricky situation or need a favor that might not be entirely legal.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Renner about the series and the idea of a ‘fixer’, asking if such a person exists in Hollywood.

"Not like The Mayor of Kingstown," Renner laughed. "A lawyer is kind of a fixer in some ways in Hollywood but this is a different kind of fixer."

When asked who might call him to ask for a favor or to get out of a jam, Renner laughed and said, "It would just be my family or friends."

‘The Mayor of Kingstown’ is streaming now on Paramount+.