Actress Tiffany Haddish arrested in Georgia, charged with DUI

article

Actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday morning and charged with driving under the influence in Georgia, police said.

Peachtree City Police officers received a 911 call saying a driver was asleep at the wheel on Hwy. 74 around 2:30 a.m.

An officer responding to the scene saw a vehicle matching the caller’s description. The officer then performed a traffic stop as she pulled into the yard of a home.

Haddish was then charged with DUI and booked into the Fayette County Jail.

No word on if Haddish posted bond.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE