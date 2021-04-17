Adam Toledo case: Attorney placed on leave for not 'fully' presenting facts in court, Foxx's office says

An attorney with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office has been placed on administrative leave for failing "to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy."

"In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13 year old boy," said Sarah Sinovic, a spokeswoman for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said. "We have put that individual on administrative leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter."

Adam Toledo, 13, was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer on March 29 in Little Village, following what CPD called an "armed confrontation."

Last Saturday in court, prosecutors said that Toledo had a gun and gunshot residue on his hand.

They also said that Ruben Roman, 21, who was with Toledo that night, gave officers a false name for the boy.

Roman has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and felony endangerment of a child.

In the charging document released last Saturday, prosecutors said that on March 29 at about 2:30 in the morning, police chased both Roman and Toledo and stopped Roman first.

Police said they yelled at Toledo to stop running and show his hands. They said he stopped with his left side towards the officer, and his right hand at his right side. Prosecutors said that the officer told him to drop the gun and that he did not. The officer fired one shot and hit him in the chest.

The officer called for an ambulance and began chest compressions, prosecutors said. Toledo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had been pressured by community activists, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others to release the footage since authorities identified him four days after his death.

The family of Toledo viewed the video footage and other materials related to the shooting on Tuesday.

Lightfoot on Thursday said she had viewed the police body camera videos of the fatal police shooting of Toledo, calling them "excruciating" to watch. She urged the public to remain peaceful following the videos release.

On Friday night, thousands of protesters peacefully gathered in Logan Square to demand justice for Toledo. Two people were arrested during the protest, however, police said the night remained mostly peaceful.