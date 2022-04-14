Addison man charged with trying to carjack 71-year-old woman in Chicago

A 47-year-old Addison man is accused of trying to carjack a 71-year-old woman in Chicago on Wednesday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m, police say Daniel Gilardon attempted to take a vehicle by force from the woman in a parking lot in the 4700 block of North Cumberland Avenue.

Gilardon was unable to take the vehicle or flee the scene, police said. He was arrested by responding officers.

Daniel Gilardon | Chicago Police Department

Gilardon has been charged with one count of attempted vehicle hijacking.

No further details were immediately available.