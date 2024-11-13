Addison man sentenced to prison for breaking into home, sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

A 32-year-old Addison man has learned his fate after breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

On Jan. 23, 2022, Teodoro Garcia-Lopez entered the victim's residence around 7:30 p.m. and found her and her brother home alone playing in her bedroom. Garcia-Lopez ordered the brother to leave the room before instructing the girl to remove her clothing.

The girl refused and fought back, at which point Garcia-Lopez punched her in the face and strangled her. Garcia-Lopez then removed the victim's clothing and sexually assaulted her.

Garcia-Lopez then hid in the bathroom as the victim's parents came home. The father confronted Garcia-Lopez, who swung at the father with a knife and fled the scene.

On Jan. 30, the victim and her parents saw Garcia-Lopez walking on the street and called the police. The father was able to detain Garcia-Lopez until officers showed up.

Teodoro Garcia-Lopez

"Each and every one of us have the right to feel safe in our home," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"Mr. Garcia-Lopez’s violent sexual attack on an innocent ten-year-old girl in her own home destroyed the safety and comfort a home provides, not just for the young victim, but for her family and had a chilling effect on the entire community. No one, particularly a young girl, should be subjected to such a horrific assault."

Garcia-Lopez was sentenced to 83 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will have to serve a little more than 63 years before being eligible for parole.