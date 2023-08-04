Addison's police, fire departments perform active shooter drill

The village of Addison's police and fire departments tested what they would do in an active shooter situation at an elementary school Friday.

It was a full-scale emergency preparedness exercise meant to put the unified command structure between agencies to the test in case of a real emergency.

Another thing they got to test check was their plan to reunite kids and their parents in case of school shooter situations and to move people to hospitals more quickly even as police clear a scene in order to save lives.

The drill went beyond what the state's board of education requires.

"This is really testing the police and fire and school response at a much higher level, which I think is critical because practice makes perfect, and we've made a lot of mistakes today, but we wanted to so that we can learn from them and really build up our training programs," said Kim Lohse, Assistant Superintendent for Administration SVCS Addison District 4.

The drill was on a larger scale than the last one they conducted five years ago with 100 students and 50 parents.