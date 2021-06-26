Adler Planetarium will not fully reopen until 2022

While most of Chicago's cultural institutions have reopened their doors after COVID-19 closures, the Adler Planetarium won't do so fully until next year.

The planetarium along Lake Michigan closed in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say in a letter posted on the planetarium website that they'll start offering some events next month including weekend screenings of sky shows, but because of financial difficulties the full reopening is slated for March 2022.

Employees let go earlier in the pandemic have not been rehired. Upgrades and renovations at the planetarium include a new telescope.

