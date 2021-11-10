Adler Planetarium's brand new dome closer to being done

The Adler Planetarium's brand new dome is getting closer to being done.

All the scaffolding around the building has been taken down, showing off the brand new copper tiles.

The Adler started construction on the dome in July.

It was in the works for a long time to fix the leaky dome, but it got delayed because of the pandemic.

No word on when it will be officially complete.