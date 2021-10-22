Advocacy group says Chicago speed cameras have disproportionate impact on Black, brown drivers

An anti-speed camera advocacy group is asking Chicagoans to join their cause.

The group "Citizens to Abolish Red Light Cameras" says the cameras are a money-grab by the city, especially after the mayor lowered the violation threshold from 10 miles over the limit down to six.

The spokesperson of the group says cameras, which were never approved by the city council, are also placed in areas with a disproportionate impact on Black and brown drivers.

"Red light cameras, photo enforcement have little to no impact on safety and so what they've done is, they've created a solution for a problem that doesn't exist," said Mark Wallace of Citizens to Abolish Red Light Cameras.

The mayor has previously argued that the cameras are designed to encourage safe driving and that to avoid a speeding ticket, drivers simply have to observe the speed limit.