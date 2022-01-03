Advocate Aurora says COVID inpatient caseload has quadrupled in 60 days to 1,491 currently

Advocate Aurora, which has 26 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, said Monday that the number of inpatients with COVID-19 has quadrupled in 60 days.

Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beth Kingston said that the hospital system had 1,491 inpatients with COVID as of Monday morning.

"These are very concerning numbers," Kingston said. "This points to the critically important need to be vaccinated and receive a booster if eligible."

Kingston said that 92% of the COVID-19 inpatients have either not been vaccinated, have only gotten their first dose, or are due for a booster. The other 8% are immunocompromised or have underlying conditions.

A look back at Advocate Aurora cases over the month of December in Illinois shows how steeply the inpatient numbers are rising:

December 6: 405 inpatients in Illinois

December 22: 546 inpatients in Illinois

December 27: 675 inpatients in Illinois

December 29: 779 inpatients in Illinois

