Advocate Health nurses honored with trip of a lifetime

Three Advocate Health nurses were honored with the trip and game of a lifetime.

The nurses were recognized for their dedication during the pandemic with an all-expenses-paid trip to London with the Cubs.

Also, in recognition of health care workers, Advocate Health will be the jersey patch on the Cubs uniforms during their matchups against the St. Louis Cardinals at London Stadium.

The London event was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed three years due to the pandemic.