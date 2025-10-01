Advocates petition Cook County chief judge to bar courthouse arrests without warrants

The Brief Thirteen organizations petitioned Cook County’s chief judge to block civil arrests without judicial warrants at courthouses. Advocates say federal agents’ presence has created fear, particularly at Domestic Violence court. They warn people are skipping hearings and survivors face intimidation from abusers exploiting deportation threats.



Court advocates say when armed federal agents show up at county courthouses, they create an atmosphere that affects undocumented immigrants and everyone who works there.

What we know:

Thirteen social and legal organizations filed a petition asking Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County Tim Evans to bar civil arrests without a judicial warrant or order at or around Cook County courthouses.

It’s already happened, they say, at least once a week in multiple courthouses and at Domestic Violence court where there is already fear and anxiety.

"People were so alarmed by the sight of someone sitting in a car outside Domestic Violence court with an assault rifle, they called 911," said Sharilyn Grace from the Public Defender's Office.

Alexa Van Brunt of the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center said fear of ICE is creating a chilling effect. People are afraid to show up for required court appearances because they fear being arrested and deported.

They say they’re now seeing abusers and landlords using deportation as a threat to intimidate people.

"These are places where survivors come not to break the law, but to seek orders to protect families. They are looking for a sense of safety," said Carla Gutierrez of Mujeres Latinas en Accion.

The petition covers the courthouse, entrances, and transportation to courts. Employees say they’ve seen armed agents in all those places.