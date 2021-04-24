After recent car thefts, Chicago cops remind drivers to stop leaving keys in cars

Someone is taking advantage of careless drivers in Chicago.

Four car thefts were reported in mid-April in the Streeterville, Old Town, Sheffield Neighbors and River North neighborhoods.

Police said that the thieves target cars that are parked. Some had been left running with the keys in the ignition.

Where in Chicago do car thefts happen?

200 block East Ohio St. in Streeterville on Friday, April 9

1600 block North Wells St. in Old Town on Saturday, April 1

1300 block West Belden Ave. in Sheffield Neighbors on Wednesday, April 14

100 block West Grand Ave. in River North on Thursday, April 15

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

How do I protect my car from car thieves:

Advertisement

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle and turn off the engine.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep your doors and windows locked.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating Detectives.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 744-8263.