AG providing 175K ID kits to Illinois kindergartners to help reduce number of missing children in the state

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is partnering with the National Child ID Program to reduce the number of missing children in our state.

The program offers families ID kits that record physical characteristics and fingerprints of children, in case they ever go missing.

Through a partnership announced Thursday, Raoul's office will provide 175,000 kits to Illinois kindergartners.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Families should expect to receive their free kits during the spring semester.

Advertisement

Raoul says if successful, the program will be expanded during the next school year.