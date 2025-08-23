Air Canada flight diverted to Chicago due to ‘disruptive’ passenger

An Air Canada flight traveling from Toronto to Las Vegas overnight had to be diverted to Chicago due to a disruptive passenger, the airline said.

What we know:

The passenger was deplaned at O’Hare International Airport after the flight landed around 10:30 p.m. Chicago time, according to flightaware.com.

The plane did arrive at its destination about three hours late.

There were initially 130 passengers on the flight.

No other details were released.