Air Canada flight diverted to Chicago due to ‘disruptive’ passenger

By Alex Ortiz
Published  August 23, 2025 11:51am CDT
CHICAGO - An Air Canada flight traveling from Toronto to Las Vegas overnight had to be diverted to Chicago due to a disruptive passenger, the airline said.

What we know:

The passenger was deplaned at O’Hare International Airport after the flight landed around 10:30 p.m. Chicago time, according to flightaware.com.

The plane did arrive at its destination about three hours late.

There were initially 130 passengers on the flight.

No other details were released.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by Air Canada and FlightAware.com. 

