Airbnb: Guests without positive review history can't make reservations for Halloween on entire home listings

Airbnb is cracking down on parties ahead of Halloween.

Guests without a positive review history will be prohibited from making one night reservations on entire home listings.

Those guests who are booking last minute, or within certain locations, will be redirected to listings that aren't entire homes.

All guests making Halloween weekend reservations must affirm that they will abide by Airbnb's party ban — or face possible legal action.

Officials with Airbnb say they implemented these rules for Halloween 2021, and that it resulted in a drop of incidents — such as unauthorized parties — by roughly 37 percent in the U.S. and Canada.

In Illinois, Airbnb says over 1600 people were deterred by their ‘anti-party defenses’ from booking entire home listings for Halloween 2021.