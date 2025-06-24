Aiyanna Clark: Teen kidnapped by her mother located, police say

The Brief Aiyanna Clark, 13, has been located after being reported missing on June 20. Police said her mother, who allegedly took her, wasn’t allowed to be with her. Authorities haven’t shared where Clark was found or whether her mother is in custody.



A 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped by her mother has been located, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Aiyanna Clark was reported missing after last being heard from on June 20.

Police said her mother, Chineice Grigler, 35, was not allowed to be with her without the father's permission, based on a court order.

Grigler lives in the Naperville area, and police had said she may have been driving a black four-door Toyota.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the teen had been located but didn’t release any details about where she was found.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if Grigler is in custody or facing charges.