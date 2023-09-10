AJ Freund child abuse murder: Two former DCFS employees scheduled to go on trial Monday

Two former employees of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are scheduled to go on trial on Monday over their handling of 5-year-old AJ Freund’s case in Crystal Lake before his death.

Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin are charged with endangering the life of a child and reckless conduct.

Acosta and Polovin were fired months after following AJ’s death in April 2019. AJ was found in a shallow grave near Woodstock, and a subsequent investigation found that he had been subjected to a pattern of abuse allegedly by his parents, culminating in his death while padlocked inside his bedroom with swelling in his brain.

The day A.J. died, documents say the child was punished for urinating in his underwear. He was then put in a cold shower for about 20 minutes, before being sent to bed "cold wet and naked."

JoAnn Cunningham, Freund’s mother, eventually pleaded guilty to his murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison. His dad, Andrew Freund Sr., pleaded guilty to felony charges of aggravated battery of a child, involuntary manslaughter and concealment of a homicidal death, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.