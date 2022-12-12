AJ Freund: More evidence allowed in upcoming trial of DCFS employees
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. - The upcoming trial for two Department of Children and Family Services employees will have some new evidence.
A judge is allowing police reports that employees didn't file while investigating the abuse of a young boy in Crystal Lake.
AJ Freund was murdered by his parents at just five years old while also in the care of DCFS.
The two employees are facing three counts related to how they handled AJ's case.