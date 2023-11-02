Albany Park school supporting migrant students on their journey to a better education

Many migrant families who journey to America are here to ensure their children receive a better education.

With hundreds of migrant students enrolled, one Albany Park elementary school is fostering a nurturing environment for them to grow.

There are roughly 300 migrant students who attend Haugan Elementary School, and more are being enrolled each and every week. The school community has always had a large population of bilingual families, so the Albany Park school already had many Spanish-speaking teachers.

But as more migrant families have arrived here, the principal has added Spanish-speaking tutors and volunteers to help make the transition for migrant children a seamless one.

FOX 32 is told many of the students have large education gaps from their schooling in their home countries. Still, they're in classes with students who are their age, and teachers are working to get them caught up during focus groups.

One woman from Venezuela who has been here for about five months has a 7th grader named Nick. She says the school has been a blessing.

"He’s been very happy since the beginning, he’s always felt at home," said Kimberly Solorzano. "We are very happy to be here, the school received us, the personnel received us, and it feels like a warm hug, and I’m hopeful that one day he will be able to advance and go to a very good university."

Principal Heather Yutzy says as more migrant students become enrolled, she hopes to create a new system where they are first placed in one homeroom for a few weeks to settle in, before being moved into classes with other students.