Alderman says migrant housing meeting at Chicago college will be informational, not 'a vote'

A community meeting on migrant housing will be held Tuesday night at Wilbur Wright College.

Officials from the Chicago Mayor's Office will be on hand to discuss plans to house about 400 migrants at the college from June 1 to Aug. 1.

Past proposals to convert vacant schools and park district buildings have faced community backlash.

Ald. Nick Sposato, 38th Ward, says anything is better than families sleeping on floors at police stations.

"This isn’t going to be a vote, raise your hand for or against. That’s not what it’s about. It’s an informational meeting to let them know what’s going on," said Ald. Sposato.

City leaders say thousands of migrants have come to Chicago since August.

The city declared itself a sanctuary city for migrants under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Tuesday's meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Wright Theater.

Admittance is limited to residents and business owners in the 38th ward. Proof of identification will be required.