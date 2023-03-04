Alderman Walter Burnett endorses Paul Vallas for Chicago Mayor

Chicago Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) endorsed Paul Vallas for Chicago mayor on Saturday.

Burnett said that Vallas has stood for safety for decades, and talked about the brutal 1997 attack on a 9-year-old girl at the Cabrini Green housing project. The girl survived – though with serious disabilities due to brain damage – and became known as "Girl X."

"Paul Vallas help me put safe passage in Cabrini-Green way back then, with an organization called Alliance for Community Peace with Rev. Walter Johnson. That organization is still here today that was the first Safe Passage organization in the city of Chicago," Burnett said.

Vallas is facing Brandon Johnson for the mayor's office. The election will be held on April 4.

