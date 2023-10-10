Aldermen back proposal to let voters decide if Chicago should remain a sanctuary city

Two City Council members are calling into question Chicago's status as a sanctuary city and converting Amundsen Park into a shelter.

On Tuesday morning, Ald. Chris Taliaferro and Ald. Ray Lopez met with the community in Austin to talk about the migrant situation.

Ald. Taliaferro expressed his strong opposition to using Amundsen Park's fieldhouse as a shelter.

Both aldermen are backing a proposal in the City Council that would let voters decide on the March ballot whether Chicago should remain a sanctuary city.

"The point that I'm making is very simple, is that if we have enough in an emergency to address this crisis, we should have enough in an emergency to address your crisis," said Ald. Lopez.

Both Taliaferro and Lopez say Chicago should help migrants within certain parameters, but the needs of Chicagoans should also be taken into account.