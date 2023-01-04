Alert issued over armed carjackers targeting drivers in Woodlawn, Park Manor

Chicago police are urging drivers to be cautious in two South Side neighborhoods after three recent armed carjackings.

In each incident, two to four males wearing black ski masks approach a victim who is standing outside their car and demand their keys at gunpoint, according to a new CPD community alert.

The carjackings happened over a 24-hour period in the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.

At 6:15 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 6300 block of South Ingleside Avenue

At 9:15 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 6700 block of South Evans Avenue

At 9:20 a.m. Dec. 41 in the 6500 block of South Kenwood Avenue

Anyone with information on these carjackings is encouraged to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.