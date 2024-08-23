Winners of Ales for Tails Pet Photo Contest will be featured on Miskatonic Brewery beer cans

article

The third annual Ales for Tails Pet Photo Contest is officially underway, giving pet lovers the chance to have their favorite cat or dog featured on Miskatonic beer cans this fall.

From now through Sept. 20, supporters can cast their $1 votes for the pet they find most photogenic or compelling at AlesforTails.net.

Each vote benefits Spay Illinois Pet Well Clinics, which provide care for pets in need.

The six pets with the most votes—three cats and three dogs—will advance to the finals. Finalists will each receive a $100 gift certificate for services at Spay Illinois Pet Well Clinics, along with gift certificates and other prizes from Miskatonic Brewery.

The grand prize-winning dog and cat will be revealed on Oct. 25 at the Reveal Costume Party, hosted at Miskatonic Brewery’s Darien location. The 2024 Ales for Tails beer labels will be unveiled at the event at 4:30 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to bring their pets in costume.

To learn more about Spay Illinois, visit spayillinois.org.

To learn more about the Ales for Tails photo contest, visit www.AlesforTails.net.