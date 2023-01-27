Algonquin man charged with leaving scene of I-90 crash

article

A man was arrested for causing a three-car crash on Interstate 90 and leaving the scene Monday afternoon in Chicago's northwest suburbs

Adiel Jaime, 55, was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-90 near milepost 66 around 4:14 p.m. when he made an improper lane change causing a white Ford to crash into a blue Chevrolet, according to Illinois State Police.

The white Ford was then struck by a silver Ford. The driver of the white Ford was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, police.

Jaime did not stop to provide aid after the crash and instead fled the scene, police said.

State troopers received dashcam video of the crash Wednesday and were able to identify the blue Chevrolet's license plate number, police said.

Jaime, of Algonquin, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and failure to give information or render aid. He was also cited for improper lane usage.

Jaime was transported to Cook County Jail before being released on a $1,000 bond.

No further information was immediately available.