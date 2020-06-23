All Illinois students can return to in-person learning this fall, Pritzker says

article

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday that all students across the state can return to class this fall and receive in-person instruction.

“Classroom learning provides necessary opportunities for our students to learn, socialize, and grow. The benefits of in-person instruction can’t be overstated,” Pritzker said in a statement.

The return to the classroom, Pritzker says, will of course entail new safety guidlines due to the virus. The return to class includes all ages -- Pre-school to 12th grade, community colleges and higher education institutions.

The governor also said that students and teachers must be prepared to return to online learning if a second wave of the virus hits.

Illinois health officials also said another 38 people have died from the coronavirus, raising the statewide death toll to 6,707.

There are also another 601 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s total number of cases now stands at 137,825.

Of the newly reported deaths, 19 of them were in Cook County, according to the health department. They ranged in age between a woman in her 40s and two women who were older than 100.

Further details on returning to in-class learning will be provided soon.