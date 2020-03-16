All state parks closed because of coronavirus outbreak

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources on Sunday announced the closure of all state parks amid a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The closures include all state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas, historic sites as well as the cancellation of upcoming scheduled events, IDNR said in a statement.

“IDNR will work tirelessly with the Governor’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to provide information as to the schedule for safely reopening our facilities,” the agency said.

The move affects some of the state’s top tourist sites, including Starved Rock State Park near Utica.